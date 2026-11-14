Alexander Zverev's top 10 record is eye-opening

Alexander Zverev is facing a fresh lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea over ‘false statements’ surrounding the conclusion of a previous domestic abuse case.

Patea’s civil action in Berlin claims that Zverev’s comments about the outcome breached a prior settlement agreement.

The development comes amid the two-time Grand Slam champion’s rise to the top of the world rankings, having also secured the year-end No 1 position for 2026.

The original case dates back to May 2020, when Patea alleged that Zverev pushed her against a wall and strangled her with both hands during an argument. Zverev has consistently and strongly denied all of the allegations.

In July 2023, German media reported that prosecutors were seeking a penalty order against Zverev over the incident.

Three months later, Berlin’s Tiergarten district court issued a penalty order, imposing a €450,000 fine, calculated through 90 daily payments of €5,000. The star immediately contested the order, meaning the case would proceed to trial.

Shortly after, Patea spoke publicly for the first time since the launch of the case, describing alleged jealousy and physical violence during their relationship.

In June 2024, proceedings were discontinued after Zverev, Patea, and the prosecution agreed to a settlement. Zverev agreed to pay €200,000, including €150,000 to the state and €50,000 to charitable organisations. There was no verdict or admission of guilt.

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“First of all, this isn’t that kind of interview. Secondly, you know that the accusations have been proven false?” Zverev said during a June interview with Quentin Moynet for L’Équipe, after being asked about the allegations.

“I did everything I could, and my innocence has been proven,” he added, after the journalist argued that the domestic abuse allegations remained a legitimate topic of discussion.

However, first reported by Bounces, Patea has now brought a fresh civil lawsuit against him in Berlin over these precise statements.

She argues that Zverev’s comments constitute a ‘serious infringement’ of their settlement agreement and is seeking compensation for damage to her public standing.

The Berlin court assigned the case a number and issued a procedural order on 5 November, however, the lawsuit has not yet been formally served on Zverev.

Patea’s lawyer, Michael Scheele, said the lawsuit “serves both to provide satisfaction to the plaintiff and to prevent further infringements” by Zverev.

“In the present case, a serious infringement has occurred,” Scheele continued.

“The defendant made a false factual assertion to an international newspaper that his innocence had been proven. This statement was disseminated internationally and picked up by numerous German media outlets.

“It discredits the plaintiff as a liar and portrays her as a person who wrongfully accused the defendant. Furthermore, the defendant has breached a contractual obligation to refrain from such conduct, which makes the motive and degree of his fault particularly egregious.”

Zverev has also faced separate abuse allegations from former partner Olya (Olga) Sharypova, relating to 2019.

In January 2023, the ATP concluded a 15-month investigation, finding ‘insufficient evidence’ to substantiate the allegations. No disciplinary action was taken. The German has always denied all of Sharypova’s allegations.

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