Aryna Sabalenka looks on during a match.

Aryna Sabalenka’s 2026 season has been far from satisfying and she tasted further disappointment with an early exit from the WTA Finals on Friday.

Despite never lifting the title at the WTA Finals, Sabalenka had reached at least the semi-final of the tournament in the past four years, with her only previous round-robin exit coming in her event debut back in 2021.

However, the 28-year-old was unable to secure her spot in the semi-final this year in Indian Wells, falling in three sets to Elina Svitolina in a crucial encounter.

Sabalenka’s campaign started with an opening win against Karolina Muchova on Monday, though she slumped to a heavy 6-4, 6-0 defeat to Mirra Andreeva in her second match.

With Svitolina losing to Andreeva but then defeating Muchova, both she and Sabalenka knew their clash on Friday was a winner-takes-all contest.

Sabalenka had won six of her seven previous meetings against Svitolina but was unable to produce her best tennis, and it was her Ukrainian opponent who claimed an impressive 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 triumph.

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Svitolina will now face Linda Noskova in the last four, but Sabalenka finds herself out of the tournament — and slipping down the WTA Rankings.

What ranking points did Sabalenka earn?

No ranking points were awarded to any of the eight finalists for qualifying for the tournament, meaning they all started on a clean slate heading into the event.

Each round-robin match win was worth 200 ranking points, with no points on offer for losing at this stage of the tournament.

With one win and two defeats in Indian Wells, Sabalenka takes home 200 ranking points from Indian Wells, meaning she will end the season on 6,685 points.

That is a notable decrease on the 10,870 points she ended 2025 with and, having already lost her world No 1 ranking to Elena Rybakina in September, she will now drop further in the WTA Rankings.

Andreeva’s win over Sabalenka in the round-robin stage saw the Russian move above the Belarusian in the WTA Live Rankings, and she is now guaranteed to be ranked above Sabalenka next Monday regardless of how the she fares across the rest of her campaign.

Sabalenka is provisionally down to world No 3 in the WTA Live Rankings, though she would fall further to world No 4 if Jessica Pegula wins the title in Indian Wells.

A total of 400 ranking points are on offer for the two women who prevail in Saturday’s semi-finals, with a further 500 points on offer in Sunday’s final.

What prize money did Sabalenka earn?

By qualifying for the WTA Finals, Sabalenka and her fellow participants in the singles draw secured a participation fee of $220,000 ahead of action.

Each round-robin match win was then worth a further $230,000, with a total of $690,000 on offer for an unbeaten round-robin record; in Indian Wells, only Andreeva was able to achieve this.

With one win and two defeats to her name in Indian Wells, Sabalenka will take home a total prize money payout of $450,000 from the WTA Finals in 2026.

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