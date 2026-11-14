Carlos Alcaraz has issued an injury update

Carlos Alcaraz has admitted that some physical “problems” have come up just before getting his ATP Finals campaign underway.

Alcaraz is arguably the best player in the world right now, with the Spaniard winning three ATP Tour titles in the space of six weeks.

The 23-year-old secured his first-ever Paris Masters title last weekend, and prior to that, the seven-time major winner conquered all in Vienna and Tokyo.

The former world No 1 is favourite to be the last man standing in Turin but he is yet to add the ATP Finals crown to his bulging trophy cabinet.

Alcaraz was out for more than four months with a wrist injury before returning at the US Open in late August. After not quite being at his best in New York, it seems he is very close to that level right now.

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However, he has not been helped by one or two niggles prior to the season-ending event. In practice this week, Alcaraz has taped his right knee, something that has been labelled as “precautionary” by the Spanish press.

Moreover, Alcaraz reportedly cut short his latest practice session with Flavio Cobolli. Despite that, the world No 3 appeared to suggest he is ready to tackle this upcoming event head-on.

At a pre-tournament press conference, where he was alongside fellow Ivan Lendl Group members Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, and Frances Tiafoe, Alcaraz joked that he couldn’t walk. He did, however, admit his busy recent schedule has been very “demanding”.

When asked if Alcaraz was okay physically, he told reporters on Friday, “You want to hear that, right? I just – I can’t, I can’t walk, you know? No, no. I mean, I would say I have been playing a lot of matches in not too many days, and some of them have been really physically demanding.

“There are some problems that came up, which I would say are normal for a tennis player. And right now, I’m just taking care of it. It’s just a precaution for now. I’m feeling good, and I will try to keep taking care of it and be ready for that.”

Alcaraz enjoyed his best-ever result at this event last year, as he lost to winner Jannik Sinner in the final. However, the Italian is out with a knee injury, so the Spanish star will fancy his chances this time round.

His first match of the tournament is against seventh seed Tiafoe on Monday.

WHAT NEXT? Carlos Alcaraz to face Ben Shelton showdown, Alexander Zverev crashes out – ATP Finals predictions