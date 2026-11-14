Rick Macci has painted a bleak picture for Aryna Sabalenka

Serena Williams’ former coach Rick Macci believes Aryna Sabalenka’s career is on a “very slippery slope” after being knocked out of the WTA Finals.

Sabalenka went into the season-ending tournament at Indian Wells low on confidence after suffering early defeats at the China Open and Wuhan Open in October.

The 28-year-old, who lost the No 1 ranking and her US Open crown to Elena Rybakina in September, beat Karolina Muchova in her round-robin opener, before being hammered by Mirra Andreeva.

That left an all-or-nothing clash with Elina Svitolina to reach the semi-finals, with Sabalenka falling to a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 defeat to the Ukrainian, who won the final six games in a row.

That has become a worrying trend for the Belarusian, who has lost 11 games on the spin twice this year; the first against Diana Shnaider at the French Open and then with Andreeva at the WTA Finals.

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Sababalenka has now dropped to No 3 in the world, behind Rybakina and Andreeva, and hasn’t won a title since her Miami Open triumph way back in late March.

The four-time major winner looks a shell of the player that won the Sunshine Double earlier this year and now legendary coach Macci has painted a worrying picture for her.

The American said her “brutal” competitiveness is now slipping away, Sabalenka is her own worst enemy and she doesn’t seem to have a plan B.

He wrote on X, “Sabalenka is on the very slippery slope with her career. Her strength has now become her weakness. A brutal competitor anytime anywhere against anybody now she checks out at Publix (American supermarket) on a regular basis and competes against herself.

“Because her defence is average and [she has] very few tools in the tool box for adaptations or [a] plan B. We will see real quick in 2027 what happens next for Saby.”

In her defeat to Svitolina, who has reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals for first time since 2019, Sabalenka hit 35 unforced errors and was a break up in the final set.

As she spiralled to another loss, she took her anger out on her racket, herself and her box. While Svitolina is in with a shot of lifting her second WTA Finals, the first of which came in 2018, Sabalenka will head for a much-needed off-season.

Whether the former world No 1 can return to her former glory is a big question mark. She could even drop to No 4 in the world if Jessica Pegula wins the title.

GO DEEPER: Aryna Sabalenka warned she’s ‘lost her identity’ after defeat at the WTA Finals