Elina Svitolina has spoken up about her relationship with former partner Gael Monfils

Elina Svitolina says her daughter Skai is the “most important” priority for her and former partner Gael Monfils since their split.

Weeks before Monfils was set to hang up his racket at the Paris Masters, the Frenchman quietly retired from tennis at the start of October after taking himself off anti-doping protocols.

It later emerged that he and Svitolina were breaking up after more than five years of marriage, with the Ukrainian citing the emotional toll of Russia’s war against her country as part of the reason for their separation.

Monfils later defended the 32-year-old after she received a lot of backlash from her initial post, with the world No 6 then releasing a second statement to “clarify” her opening message.

Earlier this week, Svitolina spoke about the “tough year” she had had outside of tennis and following her three-set win over Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA Finals, the veteran has lifted the lid a bit more on her personal life.

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Following her victory over Sabalenka, a result which secures her passage into the semi-finals of the season-ending event, Svitolina said her relationship with Monfils is in a great spot and Skai, four, is the most important part of their lives.

She told reporters on Friday, “We have a great relationship with ⁠Gael. Even 10 minutes before the match I had to talk with him and we’re on good terms.

“The most for us is to have our daughter being happy. It’s the most important priority ​for us.”

Even though Svitolina was delighted to reach the last four of the WTA Finals for the first time since 2019, this tournament has offered little respite from the attention surrounding her Monfils split.

Indeed, the Ukraine star, who will lock horns with Linda Noskova in the semi-finals on Saturday, has faced intense scrutiny and a great deal of hostility on social media as a result of the separation.

She added, “I wouldn’t say it’s an escape. In ⁠this situation you just want to be away from the media and all the social media.

“Every day is different. Some days are better, some days are good and ​some days are bad.”

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