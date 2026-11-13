Serena Williams with YouTuber IShowSpeed

Serena Williams has not been seen on a tennis court since she played in the US Open doubles event with her sister Venus Williams, but she made a high-profile return in a YouTube video that has gone viral.

Tennis legend Williams launched a surprise comeback when she played at Wimbledon last July, but an injury halted her hopes of launching an extended return to the sport.

The mother of two is now 45, but she has given big hints that she is eager to explore the prospect of continuing her career in tennis into 2027.

No official confirmation has arrived over whether Williams is planning to travel to Australia to compete in the first Grand Slam of next year, but she could expect a wild card to compete if it was requested.

There have been reports in New Zealand in recent days suggesting Williams could play at the ASB Classic in Auckland in January, but for now, that remains a rumour.

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Williams would need to play competitive tennis in events outside of Grand Slams to have a realistic chance of being competitive in the biggest events in tennis and her camp are expected to confirm what comes next in the coming weeks.

The media have not had a chance to speak to Williams about her future plans after she ducked out of media duties following her first round defeat in the US Open doubles.

If she is planning to play in the first Grand Slam of 2027, we can expect to see some announcements in the next few weeks,

The huge global interest in Serena’s comeback earlier this year confirms she is still a massive global star and her appearance with YouTuber IShowSpeed confirmed once again that she can drive big numbers on social media platforms.

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A video of Serena alongside annoying YouTuber Speed, whose real name is Darren Watkins, showing the social media hero how to play the game attracted two million views in double quick time and many have also alerted a younger audience to her legendary status.

Watkins’ lack of ability on the tennis court brought a smile to Serena’s face, but she admitted she was impressed by his athleticism as he leapt around the court and tried to learn the game.

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