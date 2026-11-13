Jannik Sinner spoke out on YouTube

Jannik Sinner gave his fans some big insight into his battles over the last few months in his latest YouTube video and his comments also raised questions over how it will impact his hopes of a successful comeback at the Australian Open.

Sinner has not hit a ball in a competitive match since winning the Wimbledon final against Alexander Zverev, with a knee injury derailing his ambitions for the second half of 2026.

There were suggestions that the Italian was closing in on a return to action at the start of the indoor season last month, but it is clear now that he needs more time to make a comeback.

The footage in his latest YouTube video saw Sinner confirm he is “not even close to getting on court and playing tennis” due to the condition of his knee.

His revelation that he had his tonsils removed and lost a lot of weight a few weeks ago further adds to the concern that Sinner may not be ready to return for the first Grand Slam of 2026.

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Confirmation that Sinner did not need to undergo knee surgery is a boost, but the Italian only has six weeks before he would be due to fly to Australia and play in Melbourne and that timescale looks tight given the physical challenges he has been through.

Elite players have bounced back from injury lay-offs to shine on their return to action, with Roger Federer’s iconic win at the 2017 Australian Open an example of a tennis great who found his form in double quick time after a period on the treatment table.

Yet there have to be serious doubts over whether Sinner will recover in time to play in Melbourne and even if he makes it onto the court, his physical conditioning is unlikely to be at its best after such a tough period away from the court.

Sinner is due to play in the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia at the end of December and with $1.5million up for grabs as an appearance fee, he will want to do all he can to make it to that exhibition event.

If he is not taking to the court for an event he has won for the last two years, he might be forced to accept that playing in a Grand Slam tournament a couple of weeks later would be out of the question.

The YouTube post also gave insight into Sinner’s mindset and he didn’t try to hide the anguish he is living through.

“The worst part for me about this injury is that I cannot compete. I cannot play tennis,” he said. “Also, my life outside tennis is a bit more limited because I cannot do things that I really like. I want to protect the knee in the best possible way.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s also tough to see other players competing when I cannot. Especially because of the season I’ve had. It was an incredible season until the moment when everything happened. It switched from a very, very positive season to a very tough ending, even though I had a lot of success.

“The long game, the long-term game, is way more important than winning right now. Not being able to put myself in a position to compete is really tough.

“I’ve lost a lot of weight and a lot of muscle, so we cannot push things right now. Ideally, it would be in one month, but again, we need to check.”

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While it is unclear when the final section of the YouTube show was filmed, Sinner’s suggestion that he hopes to return to action in a month would leave him in a race against time to be ready for the Six Kings Slam and, more significantly, his participation in the Australian Open may also be on the line.

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