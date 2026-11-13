Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev after their match

Carlos Alcaraz has proved time and time again that he has all the answers when it comes to playing Alexander Zverev.

Zverev and Alcaraz currently sit at a head-to-head record of 7-6 in the Spaniard’s favour, but that truly doesn’t tell the full picture of their rivalry.

Alcaraz has beaten Zverev in four of their last five matches and you have to go back two seasons since the German tasted victory, in the 2024 season.

However, ahead of their appearances at the ATP Finals, there is a remarkable statistic that Zverev holds over Alcaraz.

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Two of Zverev’s six victories against Alcaraz has come at the ATP Finals and he has never tasted defeat against the Spaniard at the year-end event.

Zverev toppled Alcaraz in the round robin phase of the 2023 event, as well as in the round robin phase in the 2024 event.

Alcaraz and Zverev will not meet in the round robin phase this year, with the pair in opposite groups, but they are both expected to reach the knockout stages.

Zverev has been drawn alongside Ben Shelton, Arthur Fils, and Rafael Jodar, while Alcaraz will play Flavio Cobolli, Daniil Medvedev, and Frances Tiafoe.

The German also has the fact that he has claimed two ATP Finals titles previously behind him, while Alcaraz is still waiting for his first championship.

While Alcaraz will likely enter the tournament as the favourite, particularly with recent form taken into account, those two facts will surely buoy Zverev.

Alcaraz enters the ATP Finals on a hot streak following his return to tennis after four and a half months out at the US Open in September.

He reached the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam, before going on to win the Japan Open, the Vienna Open, and the Paris Masters, the latter two of which are indoor tournaments.

Zverev, meanwhile, has suffered some disappointing results since claiming his second Grand Slam of the year at the US Open.

He lost to Alex de Minaur at the Laver Cup, he was knocked out of the China Open quarterfinals at the hands of Novak Djokovic, and then he suffered back-to-back semifinal exits in Shanghai and Vienna.

His Paris Masters campaign was ended in his opening round match, as he was beaten by Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets at the Masters tournament.

Whatever happens at the ATP Finals this year, it will surely be dominated by the Zverev and Alcaraz rivalry and you would expect a 14th chapter to take place at the Turin tournament.

The ATP Finals takes place between the 15th and the 22nd November.