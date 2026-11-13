Carlos Alcaraz with Ben Shelton inset

The draw has been made for the ATP Finals in Turin, with Carlos Alcaraz the man to beat as he arrives in Italy on a hot streak of form.

The world No 3 has never lifted the end-of-season title, with his previous confessions that indoor tennis was not to his liking banished over the last few weeks.

Alcaraz has been in sparkling form as he won a title in Tokyo and backed it up with a big win at the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion then backed that up with a win at the Paris Masters, as he lifted that title for the first time in his career.

Now Alcaraz is looking to cash in on the absence of the injured Jannik Sinner by winning the ATP Finals title in Italy and here are the Tennis365 predictions on what to expect in what should be an epic week of action in Turin.

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ALCARAZ ON FIRE

Can anyone stop Carlos Alcaraz?

On the evidence of what we have seen over the last few weeks, the answer to that question is a definitive no.

Taylor Fritz came closest to beating the Spaniard as he held match points against him in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters, but Alcaraz found a way to come through that battle and he is undoubtedly the favourite heading into the ATP Finals.

He has arrived in Turin with some strapping on his knee and that may be a concern, but Alcaraz is practicing as normal and looks ready to challenge for another title.

Verdict: If Alcaraz is fully fit, he will take the title.

SHELTON’S BIG MOMENT

Last weekend’s Paris Masters final between Alcaraz and Ben Shelton may be a prelude to what we will see in the last match of the 2026 ATP Tpur season.

Shelton took his story the next level when he reached the US Open final in September and he was impressive with his run in Paris last week.

New coach Juan Carlos Ferrero is expected to join him in Turin, with Alcaraz’s former coach adding some spice to a potential meeting between the two on the big stage at the Inalpi Arena.

Verdict: Shelton may be favourite to top his group and that could put him on course to meet Alcaraz in the final.

DOUBTS OVER ZVEREV

Alexander Zverev will end 2026 as the world No 1, but his record against top 10 rivals has been poor over the course of this year.

Zverev has a 62-8 win-loss record against opponents ranked 11 and below in the world this year, but he has only won three of 12 matches against top-10 players.

After achieving so much in a year that included his first two Grand Slam titles, Zverev has looked a little weary in recent weeks and he needs to revive himself to challenge in Turin.

Verdict: Zverev opens his ATP Finals campaign against Rafael Jodar on Sunday and they should give us a guide to the form he can find in his final event of the season.

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WILD CARD

Jodar, Frances Tiafoe and Flavio Cobolli are all in the mix in Turin, but one wild card to watch out for will be Daniil Medvedev.

The Russian star has had an inconsistent year, but his presence in the ATP Finals confirms he is still a big threat when he is at his best.

Medvedev has no fear when he takes on the big-hitters in men’s tennis and that mentality makes him a danger if he can find his top form when it matters most.

Verdict: Medvedev will face a hostile Italian crowd when he takes on Cobolli on Monday night and a win in that match could fuel his belief.

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