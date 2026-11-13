Carlos Alcaraz at the 2026 Paris Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz will be making his four appearance at the ATP Finals in 2026.

Alcaraz has famously never won the tournament, but he still holds a pretty reputable record at one of the most prestigious events on the ATP Tour calendar.

He’s picked up seven victories in his previous three appearances and lost just five times, giving him a winning percentage of 58% at the tournament.

That is partly down to a couple of early exits at the tournament, but he has also shown he can compete with the very best at the Turin event.

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In his maiden year in the ATP Finals in 2023, Alcaraz was drawn in a group alongside Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Alexander Zverev.

The Spaniard defeated Medvedev and Rublev in straight sets, before losing to Zverev in a three-set match-up.

Nevertheless, Alcaraz qualified for the semifinals of the competition, where he met Novak Djokovic. Djokovic dispatched Alcaraz in straight sets by a scoreline of 6-3, 6-2 to end his maiden journey at the tournament.

A year later and Alcaraz had a tournament to forget in 2024. He lost two out of three of his group matches, against Casper Ruud and Zverev, before beating Andrey Rublev.

That was not enough to earn a place in the knockout stages of the tournament, so he suffered an early exit at the year-end event.

Last year, Alcaraz put in his best performance to date as he reached the final of the tournament for the first time in his career.

Alcaraz won all of his group matches, against Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, and Lorenzo Musetti, to set up a semifinal meeting against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

He toppled the Canadian in straight forward fashion by a scoreline of 6-2, 6-4 to set up a final meeting with Jannik Sinner, which was their sixth meeting of the year.

Sinner was able to get the better of Alcaraz, beating him 7-6, 7-5 to win the ATP Finals for the second consecutive year.

In 2026, Alcaraz will be looking to go one further and lift the title for the first time and he will arguably not have a better chance.

Not only is Sinner not involved, but he enters the Turin event having finally looked to have solved his issues on indoor hardcourts.

Alcaraz has been sublime on the surface so far this year, winning both the Vienna Open and the Paris Masters.

If he can continue that form shown in Europe so far this year, he will undoubtedly be in with a very good shot of earning yet more career history.