Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur narrowly missed out on qualification into the ATP Finals this year.

Both men have been a permanent fixture at the year-end tournament in recent years, with Fritz playing the event in three of the last four years.

De Minaur, meanwhile, has played the tournament in the last two years and even reached the semifinals of event in 2025, before losing to eventual winner Jannik Sinner.

Despite not qualifying, both de Minaur and Fritz are set to be alternates at the tournament and they will be paid handsomely for waiting in the wings.

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The American and the Australian will need to help practice with the eight qualified players and be on hand if there is an injury or a withdrawal.

As a result of their alternate status, de Minaur and Fritz will be paid a very nice $156,000 and they might not have to play a single competitive match.

To put that fee into context, Fritz would only receive $128,016 if he won the Stockholm Open this week, so it’s a very important payday for both men.

Fritz has earned $3,700,373 in prize money across the year, but his ATP Finals alternate prize money will be his biggest payday outside of Grand Slams and Masters 1000s.

Likewise, De Minaur has claimed $4,166,407 in prize money this year, despite the fact he has performed poorly on the Grand Slam stage this term.

Fritz’s ATP Finals alternate place also makes his decision to play the Stockholm Open a whole lot more feasible, despite the fact it won’t help him qualify for the ATP Finals.

Many were bemused by Fritz’s decision to play the Stockholm Open, but he will need to stick around in Europe anyway to be an alternate at the ATP Finals, which takes place in Turin, Italy.

Not only will he gain an advantage on his ATP Finals rivals for the 2027 tournament, but he will remain sharp just in case he is called upon at the tournament.

Alternates have been needed sporadically throughout the years, with 15 players substituted in at the ATP Finals in the last 30 years.

Every time ATP Finals alternates played a competitive match after the event started

1996: Thomas Enqvist

1997: Thomas Muster

1997: Tim Henman

1998: Albert Costa

1998: Greg Rusedski

2002: Thomas Johansson

2005: Fernando González

2008: Radek Štěpánek

2011: Janko Tipsarević

2014: David Ferrer

2016: David Goffin

2017: Pablo Carreño Busta

2021: Jannik Sinner

2021: Cameron Norrie

2023: Hubert Hurkacz

David Nalbandian is arguably the most famous alternate in ATP Finals history, however, as he won the tournament while ranked world No 12 in the ATP Tour rankings.

He entered the tournament in 2005 as an alternate and defeated Roger Federer and Nikolay Davydenko in the knockout stages to lift the title.