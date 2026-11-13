Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her loss

Aryna Sabalenka’s disappointing season looks to be continuing at the WTA Finals.

The world No 2 began her campaign with a straight sets victory against Karolina Muchova, but she was then demolished by Mirra Andreeva in straight sets.

She has one final match to try and qualify for the WTA Finals as she plays Elina Svitolina, with the winner earning a place in the knockout stages.

Sabalenka has endured a tough time on the 2026 season and ended the season without winning a single Grand Slam title since the 2022 season.

The world No 2’s dominance has certainly waned in recent months and legendary tennis coach Rick Macci believes Sabalenka has lost her way slightly.

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Taking to social media, Macci said: “[Aryna] Sabalenka is searching for answers and getting way out of her comfort zone. She has lost her IDENTITY. Can she get it back For sure. When? Not sure.She is playing very different startegically than ever.

“She is coming in more which should only be situtational or really forced. Using slice more which is ok but should only be to really live another day. Throwing in more drops than usual which is ok also but not as a bail out.

“She is kicking in more first serves which I have no idea when you have a gun. All of the above has effected her mindset and footwork big time. She has to control the baseline and deal the cards and run the show and win or lose this is the wat to go.”

Despite failing to win a major in 2026, Sabalenka still holds an impressive win-loss record. She has 48 matches and lost just 12, which gives her a whopping 80% win rate.

On top of that, she claimed the Sunshine Double of Indian Wells and the Miami Open at the beginning of the year, so she has still claimed two Masters titles in 2026.

She also won the Brisbane International, so she has ended one of her poorest season with three WTA Tour titles.

Couple that with two Grand Slam finals and it’s clear that Sabalenka is still one of the best players in the sport and she has just set impossibly high standards for herself.

However, she will be in danger of falling down the rankings if she does not begin to challenge at the very end of tournaments, particularly in the 2027 season.

She is defending Australian Open final points, a Brisbane International title, as well as back-to-back Masters titles at Indian Wells and the Miami Open, all in the first three months of the season.