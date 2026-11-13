Carlos Alcaraz with Alexander Zverev inset

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev have learned their fate at the ATP Finals as the draw for the year-end tournament has been made.

Alcaraz is set to play Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, and Frances Tiafoe in the round robin phase as they have been drawn in the Ivan Lendl group.

Zverev, meanwhile, will play Ben Shelton, Arthur Fils, and Rafael Jodar as the world No 1 looks to progress through the John McEnroe group to the knockout stages.

Both men are the favourites to reach the knockout phase, but Madison Keys believes Alcaraz has been given an easier ride by the draw.

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Speaking about the difficulty of Zverev’s group, Keys said on Sky Sports Tennis: You have Ben who was just in the finals of Paris and the finals of US Open. I mean, I feel like when you have Zverev is the number one in the world. Then you also have Jodar, who was ranked 60 something at the beginning of the year and is already in a finals.

“Fils is having an incredible year, won Cincinnati in amazing fashion. So, I feel like the difference between all of those players is so much closer versus I feel like when you have Carlos in the other group who is just a little bit more dominant.

“I feel like for the two spot, I feel like it’s close, but I feel like the one and two spot in the other group is going to be more up for grabs.”

Marion Bartoli also believes Alcaraz is the favourite to win the ATP Finals following the draw.

“When he plays the way he play in Paris indoors I think he’s pretty much unbeatable. That being said I think Sascha Zverev will try to finish on a good note. He’s number one player in the world. He won that event in the past. So he knows how to play really well indoors too.

“When that service is firing, he’s hard to beat. But the way Carlos played throughout Paris just gave me the brightest smile on my face. I was like, ‘Yes, he’s back playing best.’ I loved it.”

Alcaraz has a very comfortable head-to-head record against the players he has been drawn against in the round robin phase.

He’s beaten Daniil Medvedev in seven of their 10 matches, while he is unbeaten against Flavio Cobolli having won their only match at Roland Garros in 2023.

Against Tiafoe, Alcaraz holds a 2-1 head-to-head record and he has not suffered a defeat against the American since the 2021 season.

That gives Alcaraz a 10-4 head-to-head record against his opponents in the round robin phase, but Zverev has just as good a record against his upcoming opponents.

He’s won all six of his matches against Shelton, five out of seven of his bouts against Fils, and earned a win in his sole match against Jodar earlier this year.

Zverev is currently 12-2 against his three opponents, so he will at least be confident of getting out of his group at the ATP Finals.