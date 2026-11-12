Emma Raducanu’s first opponent of 2027 has now been confirmed

Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu has enjoyed an injury-riddled 2026, which has seen her play just 21 matches in the last 11 months.

The British star has suffered from a variety of issues, including injury and illness, which has significantly affected what she has been able to achieve on the WTA Tour in 2026.

Raducanu has not played a competitive tennis match since reaching the final of Queen’s in June, after suffering a stress fracture of the shin at the WTA 500 tournament.

However, Raducanu is set to return to action in the 2027 season and her first opponent of the season has already been confirmed.

Raducanu signed up for the United Cup in Australia at the beginning of the year, where she will represent Great Britain alongside Arthur Fery, Neal Skupski, and Olivia Nicholls.

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Great Britain have been drawn to play France in their opening match, which will see Raducanu pitted against Diane Parry in a singles match.

The two women have played each other on two occasions previously, with the pair each picking up a victory.

Raducanu won her first match against Parry, which came in a Billie Jean King Cup tie in 2024. The British star’s three-set victory helped Great Britain beat France 3-1.

Parry earned revenge as they met earlier this year in the first round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg, which the Frenchwoman won in straight sets.

The French star currently sits at world No 34 in the WTA Tour rankings, thanks to some standout moments during the 2026 season.

Parry claimed a WTA 125 title at the Clarins Open on home soil in May and she followed it up by claiming her maiden WTA Tour-level trophy at the Monterrey Open in August.

She will provide a tough test for Raducanu, particularly as she will be playing competitively for the first time in six months.

The United Cup is not the only tournament that Raducanu has been confirmed to play either, as she has also signed up to play Queen’s yet again.

In a statement, Raducanu said: “Making the final of the HSBC Championships was a memorable moment in my career. To do so in London with a home crowd behind me and at a special venue like Queens was an incredible experience.

“The atmosphere throughout the week was electric and hopefully we can create even more memorable moments together next summer.”

Raducanu is expected to play the first part of the season under a protected ranking, after missing six months due to injury.

That means she will be able to play the biggest tournaments in the sport, including the Australian Open.