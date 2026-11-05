Alex Eala and Emma Raducanu receive bold predictions from former Grand Slam finalist

Emma Raducanu and Alex Eala

Alexandra Eala has been hailed as the ‘No.1 star in women’s tennis’ and has been backed to take her celebrity status to a whole new level in 2027.

Eala’s breakthrough year has seen her claim a first WTA Tour title in Washington in August and record her best performance at a Grand Slam, as she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in a run that included a win against defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Now the Filipina has been backed to continue her progress in 2027, with former US Open finalist Greg Rusedski convinced there is no limit to her ambitions.

He also backed Eala to create a new record crowd for a tennis match by selling out her exhibition match against Janice Tjen in front of her fans in the Philippines next month.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how her season finishes,” said Rusedski on the latest episode of his podcast.

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“There’s no doubt that in the women’s game, she is the No.1 draw at the moment. Everyone is benefiting from her popularity at all levels of the sport.

“She has a great attitude, she is so engaging and now she’s getting ready for that big exhibition that could have 55,000 people there. I think she will sell all the tickets and will get the biggest tennis match and crowd that’s ever been in the history of our sports.”

Rusedski also offered up an upbeat prediction for former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, as she looks to plot a comeback after another year ruined by injury and illness concerns.

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In some respects, Eala has stepped into the void left by Raducanu on the WTA Tour, as she has become the new rising superstar of the women’s game, but Rusedski has backed the Brit to bounce back.

“Emma has taken a little extra time to come back from her latest injury and that is probably good for her,” he added. “II know she’s putting in the hours, she’s putting in the hard work. And then hopefully can she can find that joy and love she had in Queen’s before the unfortunate injury.

“She seems like she has a consistent team now. Katie Boulter is having some good wins, and Harriett Dart won her first WTA Tour title, so the women’s game in Britain is looking like 2027 could be a good year. There’s still a little bit of question marks on the men’s side.

“We want to see Jack Draper back and I just hope in 2027, we’re not talking about anything without injuries, especially with Brits. Please, all healthy, all playing week in, week out.”

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