Huge twist in race for last ATP Finals place as Rafael Jodar faces a last gasp threat

Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz side-by-side.

Taylor Fritz took a giant leap towards securing the final place up for grabs at the ATP Finals with an impressive 6-3, 6-4 win against Frenchman Arthur Fils, but now he faces the biggest test in tennis as he takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.

Fritz was an outsider to snatch a spot in the end-of-season finals in Turin heading into the final Masters 1000 event of the season in Paris, but now he is closing in on an unlikely success.

After surviving scare in his previous round as he came through a third set tie-break against Alex Molcan, Fritz was in a confident mood as he silenced the home fans and set up a match against Alcaraz.

“I was returning really well and serving really well,” Fritz said, who recorded his 100th victory in Masters 1000 events with this latest success.

“That kind of takes care of itself when I am serving well and playing aggressively. It was fast conditions, and it really enabled me when I stepped in and went for the shots.”

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Looking ahead to the Alcaraz showdown, he added: “I am excited for it. Excited for the opportunity.

“That’s why I have gotten to this point in the tournament. I knew I was probably gonna have to go through him if I wanted to [have the chance] to make Turin. So, I’m ready to play.”

Fritz beat Alcaraz in a Laver Cup match last year, but he has lost the other six matches he has contested against the Spaniard, who is the red-hot favourite to lift the title in Paris after defeats for world No 1 Alexander Zverev and seven-time Paris Masters champion Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Jodar’s hopes of qualifying for his first ATP Finals will be over if Fritz beats Alcaraz, but the American may need to do even more to secure his place in Turin as his compatriot Tommy Paul could still sneak into the final place if he enjoys a deep run in Paris.

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Alcaraz and Fritz are scheduled to do battle at 6pm Paris time on Friday evening and if the Spaniard wins for a seventh time against Fritz, Jodar and Frances Tiafoe will be the big favourites to claim the final two places up for grabs in the ATP Race to Turin.

Updated Race to Turin standings – top 9 qualify (Thursday, November 5)

1. Alexander Zverev – 9,350 – Qualified

2. Jannik Sinner – 7,950 – Out injured

3. Carlos Alcaraz – 5,300 – Qualified

4. Ben Shelton – 4,720 – Qualified

5. Daniil Medvedev – 3,820 – Qualified

6. Flavio Cobolli – 3,680 – Qualified

7. Arthur Fils – 3,625 – Qualified

8. Frances Tiafoe – 3,390

9. Rafael Jodar – 3,234

10. Alex de Minaur – 3,170 – Out of contention

11. Taylor Fritz – 3,050

12. Novak Djokovic – 2,940 – Out of contention

13. Tommy Paul – 2,925

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