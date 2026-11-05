Juan Carlos Ferrero sent ‘personal’ Carlos Alcaraz warning ahead of Ben Shelton partnership

Carlos Alcaraz's old coach Juan Carlos Ferrero has been sent a warning ahead of working with Ben Shelton

Brad Gilbert has warned Juan Carlos Ferrero not to make it “personal” with Carlos Alcaraz as the Spaniard prepares to coach Ben Shelton.

Alcaraz split from Ferrero last December after seven years together, ending a partnership where the ATP star lifted six Grand Slams, reached world No 1, and won eight Masters 1000s.

After teasing a return to the ATP Tour for the 2027 season, it was revealed that former world No 1 Ferrero would team up with Shelton and work alongside his father, Bryan.

Andy Roddick believes that the former French Open champion chose the American as he has the skills to challenge Alcaraz – whose main coach is Samuel Lopez – and Jannik Sinner at the top of the game.

He also said, “ You don’t get to number one in the world without some ego, right? He’s going, ‘Okay, which one in the holster can we use to go after the guy who fired me?’ You know, Shelton’s as good an answer as any.”

More Tennis News

The WTA Tour forced to step in following incident between Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva

Carlos Alcaraz tipped for major coaching change after Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton shake-ups

However, Coco Gauff’s former coach Gilbert is adamant that Ferrero needs to put any potential beef he has with Alcaraz to one side when he begins working with world No 4 Shelton.

He said on The Big T Podcast, “One thing that is most important for coaches. You cannot make it personal that your quest is to beat your former player. It’s about coaching your player to become a better player and not get personally involved.

“If you’ve been fired or dismissed, it’s about you working with this player to maximise their potential, as opposed to you thinking, ‘Oh my god, all I want to do is beat Alcaraz’. You need the player that has some skill set to be able to be in the equation.”

Despite the US Open finalist having one of the worst return games in the top 50, his serve, athleticism, and forehand prowess have helped him reach world No 4.

His break rate is just under 15% over the past 52 weeks, with the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz closer to 30%. If he wants to challenge them for Grand Slams, that part of his game, as well as his shot selection and consistency, has to improve.

Regardless of his limitations, Ferrero clearly rates Shelton. Next season is gearing up to be an intriguing one in men’s tennis.

READ NEXT: Ben Shelton reveals how one message helped him to land Juan Carlos Ferrero as coach