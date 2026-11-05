Gael Monfils reveals why he was ‘scared’ for Paris Masters farewell and opens up on ’emotionally draining’ Elina Svitolina split

Gael Monfils has reflected on his farewell at the Paris Masters

Gael Monfils admitted he was “scared” to deliver his farewell speech at the Paris Masters after an “emotionally draining” period following his split from wife Elina Svitolina.

Monfils quietly retired from tennis at the start of October, with it later emerging that he and Ukrainian Svitolina were separating after more than five years of marriage.

After news broke of the end of their relationship, the former world No 6 defended Svitolina after she received a lot of backlash from her initial post, where she cited the emotional scars of the Russia-Ukraine War taking its toll.

The Frenchman admitted he waseating less and struggling with the breakup, with the pair still vowing to co-parent their four-year-old daughter, Skai.

She was a big part of his retirement speech at the Paris Masters on Tuesday, as the 40-year-old said his goodbyes to his adoring tennis public and his peers, who sent a multitude of tribute videos to the sport’s great entertainer.

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On Wednesday night, Monfils reflected on this “magical” moment and thanked everyone for showing up and for their support during these difficult times.

He wrote on Instagram, “Last night, at the Rolex, I experienced one of the most wonderful moments of my life on a tennis court. Today, I can still hear your voices in my head, and I’m still struggling to find the right words.

“I’ll be honest with you: I was scared to come. These last few weeks have been emotionally draining, and I didn’t dare come and see you all. Then I arrived, and it was a magical moment. You were extraordinary.

“I was a lad from Paris with a dream far too big for me. A lad who ran all over the place, who slipped and slid, who jumped about, who just wanted to play, have fun and bring joy to others. More than twenty years on, I think I’m still that lad. And you’ve been there every step of the way.”

Monfils pointed out that although he hasn’t ended France’s long wait for a men’s Grand Slam singles champion, dating back to Yannick Noah in 1983, the French public has supported him to the hilt.

He continued, “I haven’t won a Grand Slam. I’ve lost matches that really hurt, and my body has often told me to stop. But what you’ve given me, no trophy could ever have given me.

“You’ve given me love. So much love. A kindness I’ll never forget. In victory, in defeat, in the moments when I had nothing left, you were there. Every ‘Come on, Gaël!’, whether in the stands or in front of the telly, has lifted me up more times than you can imagine.

“Yesterday, it was my turn to come and say thank you. A thank you that comes from the very depths of my heart. Thank you for letting me be myself. Thank you for loving the player, and above all, the man.

“Yesterday, I came to say thank you. A thank you that comes from the very bottom of my heart. Thank you for letting me be myself. Thank you for loving the player, and above all, the man.”

He finished the emotional post off with a special mention for his parents for allowing him to realise his tennis dream, his daughter Skai, and what has been an unforgettable chapter of his life.

“To my parents: it all began with you. To my family, my friends, my team, and everyone who has walked this path with me: I owe you everything,” he wrote.

“And to you, my Skaï. When you look back at these images later, I hope you’ll see all the love this crowd has shown me. That love is the most beautiful legacy I can leave you.

“Today, a chapter is coming to an end. But what we’ve experienced together – that’s something no one will ever be able to take away from us. I’ll carry it with me forever. I love you all. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

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