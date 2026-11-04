Former world No 2 ends her season in tears as body betrays WTA star again

Paula Badosa in action at the Hong Kong Open, before retiring

Paula Badosa’s season appears to have ended on a melancholic note after retiring in her opening match at the Hong Kong Open against Elena Pridankina.

Badosa has struggled with form and injuries in recent years, with the Spaniard falling from world No 2 in April 2022 to outside the world’s top 100 earlier this year.

The 28-year-old has been working her way up the rankings in recent months, with the Spaniard currently sitting at 56th in the world.

On paper, Badosa was the heavy favourite to beat lucky loser and world No 182 Pridankina on Tuesday but her body seemingly let her down again.

The former Australian Open semi-finalist was 4-1 up against the 21-year-old but the Russian fought her way back and ended up taking the opener 7-5.

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Badosa then requested medical assistance before the start of the second set, with the Spaniard having her blood pressure and vital signs checked.

This comes less than a week after the Spanish star suffered similar problems, including heatstroke, in her defeat to Harriet Dart at the Guangzhou Open.

Badosa was unable to hold back the tears as medical staff treated her before she retired shortly after. The four-time WTA Tour title winner has spoken candidly about her physical struggles in the game. In May 2025, she even admitted she can see herself retiring at a relatively young age.

When it was put to her that she speaks naturally about retiring in the not-so-distant future, Badosa replied, “That’s for sure, I’ve accepted it.

“Having such a strong character has helped me accept this over time. I know that I am going to retire young, and the next day I will go straight to the operating room. I know this from the race I’m in and from the problems I have with my back.

“Tennis gives me a lot in day-to-day life; I’m so passionate about it… In the end, I’m not even 27 years old; if they tell me to stop at 30 or 32 then fine, but if I can endure it in some way, then I’m going to try.”

Tennis fans will hope that Badosa, who has now reportedly retired from a match on 40 occasions during her career, can have a good off-season and come back healthy in 2027.

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