Tennessee voters adopt three constitutional amendments

Tennessee voters approved three constitutional amendments to limit access to bail, expand victim rights and bar statewide property taxes. Pictured: Voters line up in a Clarksville poll during the last day of the early voting, Oct. 29. 2026. (Photo by John Partipilo/Tennessee Lookout)

Tennessee voters on Tuesday soundly approved three constitutional amendments that limit access to bail, expand victim rights and prohibit a statewide property.

The vote counts for all three ballot initiatives on the ballot this year cleared the threshold set by the state to amend the state’s constitution: a majority vote in favor of the amendment that numerically surpasses half the total votes cast in the governor’s race. An estimated 1.2 million votes were cast for governor Tuesday, and each amendment garnered enough “yes” votes to pass, according to unofficial results by the Tennessee Secretary of State.

The amendments:

Amendment 1 allows a court to order pre-trial detention of a defendant without bail before trial if accused of a series of offenses.

The offenses include crimes punishable by the death penalty, second degree murder, aggravated child rape, aggravated rape, grave torture, or any crime for which a convicted person would be required to serve 85% of their sentence — a criteria imposed on the most serious offenses.

Judges have discretion: they are not required to deny bail for the charges, but they are mandated to provide a public record of their reasons for setting or denying bail for the offenses

The amendment passed 67% to 33%, according to unofficial vote tally by the Secretary of State.

Amendment 2 prohibits the Tennessee General Assembly from imposing a state property tax.

Tennessee has not had a statewide property tax since 1949, when the Legislature repealed one.

The measure passed by a 67% to 33% margin, according to unofficial results.

Amendment 3 creates new constitutional rights for crime victims.

They include the right to fair treatment; to be informed about and participate in the parole process; to be protected from harassment, intimidation, and abuse; and to be informed of the minimum sentence the convicted criminal will serve and their scheduled date of release.

Victims will also have the right to their own safety, their family’s safety and the public safety taken into account before a decision is made to release an individual convicted of a crime. They will have the right to be informed of a perpetrator’s release date and to have their safety, their family’s safety, and the public’s safety taken into account before any decision is made to release the convicted criminal.

The amendment passed 76% to 24%, according to the unofficial vote results.