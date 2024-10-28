In Knoxville, a closely-watched race between a Republican incumbent and Democratic newcomer

Knoxville voters in House District 18 will choose between incumbent Republican Rep. Elaine Davis and Democratic newcomer Bryan Goldberg. (Davis photo: ElectElaineDavis.com; Goldberg photo: VoteBryanGoldberg.com)

In the race for Tennessee House District 18, voters face a choice between incumbent Rep. Elaine Davis, a Republican, and Democratic challenger Bryan Goldberg. The candidates are sharpening their platforms, with issues like crime, education, and economic development at the forefront of the debate, although they offer contrasting visions for the district’s future.

While Davis continues to center her platform around issues such as crime and public safety, newcomer Goldberg is committed to health care reform and is a staunch advocate of public education.

Davis has led in fundraising, with her most recent financial disclosures showing she raised $74,341 in the third quarter. She heads into the general election with $110,651 cash on hand, including $11,167 in personal loans she contributed to her campaign.

Goldberg’s most recent financial disclosures showed he raised $60,354 in the third quarter, with $51,617 remaining.

Elaine Davis

A native of Knox County and a University of Tennessee graduate, Davis ran for the Knox County Commission as a Democrat in 2006 before switching to the Republican Party. She was elected to the House in 2022 after a heated race , defeating Democrat Greg Kaplan by an 8 point margin of victory.

Davis has focused on legislation including fire inspections for food trucks, prenatal care for pregnant women in rural areas, and access to mail-in ballots for vision-impaired voters. She opposes abortion and supports mental health care as a response to gun violence.

Her campaign agenda also focuses on reducing crime and improving public safety. With crime being one of the chief concerns for the voters of the district, she has positioned herself as a pro-cop and public-safety candidate. Since taking office, she has supported legislation aimed at increasing police funding and strengthening penalties for violent crimes. Her campaign emphasizes the importance of maintaining law and order, promising to keep the district safe and secure.

Davis has worked to draw attention to the district’s police needs, championing greater funding for police forces and arguing that a well-funded police department, including more officers on the beat, is key to keeping the streets safe and preventing crime.

She has supported economic development initiatives, particularly those aimed at bringing jobs to the district. She said she believes that a strong economy is key to reducing poverty and crime, and has advocated for policies that will attract businesses to the area.

Davis did not respond to requests for comment.

Support for ‘Yes on 2’ calls for changing voting system in Knox County

Davis has also been a strong advocate for changing the voting system in Knox County’s citywide elections from at-large elections to a district-based approach. Davis argues that the change would provide more direct representation for individual districts, ensuring that voters have a stronger voice in selecting their local leaders, while opponents say the move will disenfranchise Black voters who make up a small percentage of the Knox County population.

Bryan Goldberg

Challenging Davis is Bryan Goldberg, a businessman and former University of Tennessee swimmer who is campaigning on a platform for education reform, expanding medicaid, reproductive rights, and common sense gun safety. He is also critical of the GOP’s approach to divisive legislation.

A first-time candidate, Goldberg has framed his bid around the principle that a focus on public education is the key to the district’s future. He’s pledged to boost funding for public schools, provide more support for teachers and increase access to early childhood education.

He also believes in stretching across the aisle when dealing with issues at the Capitol in order to gain bipartisan support.

“I think that one of the most effective ways to do that, is to bring a lesson that I’ve learned early in my business career, which is to never make an enemy, because you never know when you might have to work with that person again.”

Goldberg has criticized Davis for being “one-dimensional” about crime, asserting that she has put too much energy into reducing it, as opposed to addressing what he believes to be its root causes — poverty and lack of economic opportunity.

“I think we also need to roll back some of the things that my opponent did, which was to eliminate the effectiveness and the funding of police oversight review boards, especially in Nashville,” said Goldberg. “Of the cases brought in front of state review boards, 97% of them cleared the officer of wrongdoing, but it caught the 3% that slipped through the cracks, and those citizens got justice. I don’t understand why that’s such a bad thing.”

He also believes in better training for police forces and resources for homelessness and those suffering from mental health issues.

“We need to look at a funding model that creates new ways to fund better training or additional forces to address the mental health crisis that’s happening. When your job is to protect and serve, and all you’re doing is dealing with the worst aspects of society at the worst moments, it’s hard to realize that you also have to serve those communities.”

Goldberg’s background in business as general manager of Belfor Property Restoration has also shaped his economic vision for the district. He has promised to work on creating a more business-friendly environment, supporting small businesses, and attracting new industries to the area. He argues that the district needs leaders who understand how to create jobs and build a stronger economy.

“I employ blue collar people every day to do some of the grunt work of society, and I say that that’s what separates me from a lot of other people in the legislature right now — and my opponent — is that I’m a job creator and I’m a hard worker,” Goldberg said.

