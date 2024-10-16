Early voting kicks off in Tennessee: Our guide to the 2024 election

A woman enter's Nashville's Cathredal of Praise to cast her vote in Tennessee's Super Tuesday primary on March 5, 2024. (Photo: John Partipilo)

Tennessee voters can start casting their ballots today for the Nov. 5 election.

The early voting period in Tennessee runs from Oct. 16 through Oct. 31.

Beyond voting for the next U.S. president, voters will have full ballots: one U.S. Senate seat and nine U.S. House races are up for grabs. In Tennessee’s state government, 16 Tennessee Senate seats will be on the ballot (13 of which are contested races) and all 99 Tennessee House seats are on the ballot (66 of which are contested).

Voters in Davidson and Shelby counties will also have referendums on the ballot.

Need a primer on all of these races? View our full rundown of the ballot in our 2024 Voter Guide .

Who can early vote?

Anyone who is registered in Tennessee can cast a ballot in person at an early voting location in their county.

Where can I vote early?

Voters must check with their local county election commission office for polling locations and hours. Polls are open Monday through Friday and Saturday (unless closed for a holiday) during the early voting period. Find your county election commission information here .

What do I need to bring?

Registered voters in Tennessee must bring and present a Tennessee or federally issued photo ID to the polls. Voters do not need to present their paper voter registration card.

Is it too late to register to vote?

Yes. The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 5 election was Oct. 7. Voters can check their registration status here .

What about absentee voting?

Tennessee voters who wish to vote by mail via absentee ballot must submit an absentee ballot request by Oct. 29. Requests can be submitted to their local county election commission office by email, fax or mail. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing applications no later than Oct. 22.

Voters must have a legal reason for voting absentee. Check to see if you’re eligible here .

Absentee voters can check the status of their request or ballot by calling 877-850-4959 or through Tennessee’s Voter Lookup .

An absentee ballot must be mailed in time for the local county election commission to receive it before polls close on Nov. 5.

What about voting in counties impacted by Hurricane Helene?

Voters who are voting in person during early voting or on Nov. 5 must bring a Tennessee or federal photo ID to cast a ballot. Temporary photo IDs issued by The Tennessee Department of Safety are valid IDs for voting. The Tennessee Department of Safety has deployed mobile units to issue free replacement driver licenses and IDs for flood victims. More details can be found here .

People who are displaced outside their county can request absentee ballots, as can Tennessee relief workers who are working in areas outside of their home counties. Absentee ballot requests must be submitted to local county election commissions by Oct. 29 at the latest.

For county-specific information, visit sos.tn.gov/elections/guides/helene-recovery-and-voting .