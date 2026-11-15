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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Nashville Davidson Today
Nashville Davidson neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be easy pickups for your home or for gifts.
Ornament Set & LED Tree Topper
Item: Ornament set and LED tree topper
Condition: New (owner says they ended up not using it)
Location: Green Hills, Nashville, TN
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Free holiday decor bundle. The poster just wants it gone, so this is a good chance to stock up for Christmas without spending anything. Marked as PPU (porch pick-up) in Green Hills.
Ball Pit with Balls
Item: Soft-sided ball pit with colorful balls in mesh bags
Location: McMurray, Nashville, TN
Source: Nextdoor
Fun freebie for kids’ playrooms or backyards. Comes with the pit itself plus balls already bagged up, so it should be easy to transport and store.
Assorted Glass Spice Jars
Item: Collection of clear glass spice jars with assorted lids
Location: Sylvan Park, Nashville, TN
Source: Nextdoor
Nice set of glass jars for organizing your spices or making small gifts. The poster can leave them on the front porch so you can pick the jars you want.
Free items in Nashville Davidson tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.