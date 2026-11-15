Nashville Davidson neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be easy pickups for your home or for gifts.

Item: Ornament set and LED tree topper

Condition: New (owner says they ended up not using it)

Location: Green Hills, Nashville, TN

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Free holiday decor bundle. The poster just wants it gone, so this is a good chance to stock up for Christmas without spending anything. Marked as PPU (porch pick-up) in Green Hills.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Soft-sided ball pit with colorful balls in mesh bags

Location: McMurray, Nashville, TN

Source: Nextdoor

Fun freebie for kids’ playrooms or backyards. Comes with the pit itself plus balls already bagged up, so it should be easy to transport and store.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Collection of clear glass spice jars with assorted lids

Location: Sylvan Park, Nashville, TN

Source: Nextdoor

Nice set of glass jars for organizing your spices or making small gifts. The poster can leave them on the front porch so you can pick the jars you want.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Nashville Davidson tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.