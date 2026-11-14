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Maury County
Maury County land use plan meeting Nov. 17
2 days ago
Maury County will hold a Comprehensive Land Use Plan meeting on Tuesday, November 17, at 6:00 PM in the Bethel Conference Room, 6 Public Square, Columbia, TN 38401. The meeting is open to the public. For accessibility help, contact the County Mayor’s Office at (931) 375-1001 at least 48 hours before the meeting. More information: https://www.maurycounty-tn.gov/
This content is adapted from materials provided by Maury County Government
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