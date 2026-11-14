📅 Beginner calligraphy wall art class for adults

Learn how to make your own calligraphy wall art at the Appalachian Arts Craft Center, 2716 Andersonville Hwy, Clinton, TN 37716 on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 2:00 PM.

In “Class: Calligraphy Wall Art”, you’ll:

Sketch your message (or use a template)

Trace it onto a pre-stained wood plaque

Apply ink and seal your finished piece

The class starts with a quick faux calligraphy refresher. It’s for beginners, age 18+. You’ll go home with your finished art, a supply list, and a printable practice worksheet PDF.

Costs:

Member rate: $45

$45 Non-member rate: $55

$55 Materials fee: $30, paid directly to the instructor the day of class

Registration deadline: November 7, 2026.

The class is taught by Emily Groth, a calligrapher and watercolor illustrator with over 8 years of experience.