📅 Learn About Oak Ridge’s “Secret City” Past

Join a ranger for “Secrecy, Security and Spies” on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 2:00 PM at the Oak Ridge Turnpike Checking Station, 2900 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37831.

You’ll hear how post‑war Oak Ridge became known as America’s Secret City, what daily security was like for workers and residents, and about the few people who tried to get around the rules.

The program is planned inside the historic Oak Ridge Turnpike Checking Station, as space allows. If the group is too large to meet safely inside, the talk will move outside, with chances to view the building in smaller groups.

The Checking Station once controlled access to the K-25 Gaseous Diffusion Plant and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places (since 1992), so it’s a neat way to mix local history with a short outing.