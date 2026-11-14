📅 Morning kayak float on Arch Lake at Pickett CCC Memorial State Park

Join Ranger George Hatton for a calm paddle around Arch Lake and enjoy the sights and sounds of the park from the water.

Location: Pickett CCC Memorial State Park , meet at the boathouse

, meet at the Cost: $10.00 per person

Group size: Limited to 12 people

Gear: Kayaks, life jackets, and paddles are provided

Boats: 4 tandem and 4 solo kayaks; first arrivals choose. Tandems must have two people in each.

and kayaks; first arrivals choose. Tandems must have in each. Kids: Children must be with an adult

Refunds: Only if the event is cancelled

To reserve a spot or ask questions, contact Ranger Hatton at george.hatton@tn.gov or 931-879-5821, or call 1-888-867-2757 for phone reservations.