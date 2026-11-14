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Tennessee
📅 Arch Lake morning kayak float at Pickett State Park
2 days ago
📅 Morning kayak float on Arch Lake at Pickett CCC Memorial State Park
Join Ranger George Hatton for a calm paddle around Arch Lake and enjoy the sights and sounds of the park from the water.
- Location: Pickett CCC Memorial State Park, meet at the boathouse
- Cost: $10.00 per person
- Group size: Limited to 12 people
- Gear: Kayaks, life jackets, and paddles are provided
- Boats: 4 tandem and 4 solo kayaks; first arrivals choose. Tandems must have two people in each.
- Kids: Children must be with an adult
- Refunds: Only if the event is cancelled
To reserve a spot or ask questions, contact Ranger Hatton at george.hatton@tn.gov or 931-879-5821, or call 1-888-867-2757 for phone reservations.
More Info: Arch Lake Morning Kayak Float | Tennessee State Pa...
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