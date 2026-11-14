📅 Free fall bird watching at Eva Beach

Love nature or just want a peaceful morning by the water? Join park staff for Fall Migratory Bird Viewing on November 14 at 8:00 AM at the EVA Beach Day Use Area in Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park.

This is a free event, supported by TVA. It’s beginner-friendly, and they’re also hoping experienced birders will come help with bird identification.

They’ll have loaner binoculars and a spotting scope to share, so you don’t need your own gear.

For questions or phone reservations, call 1-888-867-2757.

Bring your curiosity, dress for the weather, and enjoy the fall migration at the beach.