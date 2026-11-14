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📅 Strenuous guided hike to the base of Cummins Falls
📅 Guided hike to Cummins Falls waterfall base
Join park staff for a guided 3-mile hike to the base of Cummins Falls at Cummins Falls State Park. The group will meet at the Visitor Center, hike along the Blackburn Fork River, and end at the base of the 75-foot waterfall.
This hike is strenuous. You’ll walk through water, climb over large boulders, and handle some steep elevation. Sturdy shoes are required, and it’s recommended to bring plenty of water and snacks.
Cost:
- $10 – 1 attendee (no donation)
- $15, $20, or $25 – 1 attendee + donation options
Host: Gracie Fields
Email: gracie.fields@tn.gov
Phone: (931)-268-7223
The program needs at least one participant to run. In bad weather, park staff will notify participants of any cancellation.
More Info: Morning Hike to the Base of the Waterfall | Tennes...
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