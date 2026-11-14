📅 Guided hike to Cummins Falls waterfall base

Join park staff for a guided 3-mile hike to the base of Cummins Falls at Cummins Falls State Park. The group will meet at the Visitor Center, hike along the Blackburn Fork River, and end at the base of the 75-foot waterfall.

This hike is strenuous. You’ll walk through water, climb over large boulders, and handle some steep elevation. Sturdy shoes are required, and it’s recommended to bring plenty of water and snacks.

Cost:

$10 – 1 attendee (no donation)

– 1 attendee (no donation) $15, $20, or $25 – 1 attendee + donation options

Host: Gracie Fields

Email: gracie.fields@tn.gov

Phone: (931)-268-7223

The program needs at least one participant to run. In bad weather, park staff will notify participants of any cancellation.