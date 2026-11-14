📅 Help Maintain Trails at Natchez Trace State Park

Join a Volunteer Day – Trail Maintenance at Natchez Trace State Park.

Meet at the Equestrian Center on 11/14 at 8:00 AM to help work on the park’s trails. Tools will be provided, so you don’t need to bring any equipment.

What to bring and wear:

Dress for the weather; it will likely be cold , so layers are best

, so are best Closed-toed shoes are required

are required Bring water and a snack

There is a restroom at the Equestrian Center, but none out on the trails. The event will be rescheduled if there is bad weather.

This all takes place at Natchez Trace State Park, a 48,000-acre park with lakes, trails, and wooded areas to explore.