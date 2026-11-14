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📅 Volunteer trail maintenance day at Natchez Trace
2 days ago
📅 Help Maintain Trails at Natchez Trace State Park
Join a Volunteer Day – Trail Maintenance at Natchez Trace State Park.
Meet at the Equestrian Center on 11/14 at 8:00 AM to help work on the park’s trails. Tools will be provided, so you don’t need to bring any equipment.
What to bring and wear:
- Dress for the weather; it will likely be cold, so layers are best
- Closed-toed shoes are required
- Bring water and a snack
There is a restroom at the Equestrian Center, but none out on the trails. The event will be rescheduled if there is bad weather.
This all takes place at Natchez Trace State Park, a 48,000-acre park with lakes, trails, and wooded areas to explore.
More Info: Volunteer Day - Trail Maintenance | Tennessee Stat...
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