The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a TN Most Wanted Alert for 31-year-old Deangelo Demarcus Dews from Hamilton County. He is wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and TBI for First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm with Prior Violent Felony Conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. https://t.co/5zkXix25JI

This content is adapted from materials provided by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation