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Performing
📅 $5 EHHS winter play: Sense and Sensibility Dec 3–5
13 days ago
📅 $5 winter play: Sense and Sensibility at EHHS
The East Hamilton Theatre Company is putting on Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility as their winter play at the EHHS Theatre.
Show dates & times:
- Evening shows: Thu, Dec 3 – Sat, Dec 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM each night
- In-school show: Fri, Dec 4, 2026 during 2nd & 3rd periods
Tickets:
- Price: $5 for all performances (in-school and evening)
- In-school show tickets: On sale during both lunches starting Tue, Dec 1
- Evening show tickets: $5, available online or at the door
Bring family and friends, enjoy a classic story, and support the East Hamilton Theatre students on stage and behind the scenes.
More Info: 🎭 EHTC Presents: Sense and Sensibility – Winter Pl...
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