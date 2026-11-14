📅 $5 winter play: Sense and Sensibility at EHHS

The East Hamilton Theatre Company is putting on Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility as their winter play at the EHHS Theatre.

Show dates & times:

Evening shows: Thu, Dec 3 – Sat, Dec 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM each night

each night In-school show: Fri, Dec 4, 2026 during 2nd & 3rd periods

Tickets:

Price: $5 for all performances (in-school and evening)

for all performances (in-school and evening) In-school show tickets: On sale during both lunches starting Tue, Dec 1

On sale Evening show tickets: $5, available online or at the door

Bring family and friends, enjoy a classic story, and support the East Hamilton Theatre students on stage and behind the scenes.