undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Knoxville
📅 Highlander Bluegrass Band on WDVX Blue Plate Special Nov. 18
13 days ago
📅 Highlander Bluegrass Band live on WDVX Nov. 18
The Highlander Bluegrass Band will be featured on the WDVX Blue Plate Special® on November 18 at 12:00 noon.
The Blue Plate Special is a free, live music show at noon hosted by WDVX:
- Held at Visit Knoxville most days
- On Fridays, it moves to Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria for “The Big Plate”
- You’re welcome to bring your lunch and enjoy the show in person
You can:
- Listen live on WDVX at 12:00 noon on Nov. 18
- Watch on Facebook (WDVX page) or the WDVX YouTube channel for select videos
It’s always free to attend, and everyone is welcome to be part of the WDVX Blue Plate Special audience in person, on the radio, or online.
More Info: Highlander Bluegrass Band Performs on WDVX - Scott...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
2