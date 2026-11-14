📅 Highlander Bluegrass Band live on WDVX Nov. 18

The Highlander Bluegrass Band will be featured on the WDVX Blue Plate Special® on November 18 at 12:00 noon.

The Blue Plate Special is a free, live music show at noon hosted by WDVX:

Held at Visit Knoxville most days

most days On Fridays, it moves to Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria for “The Big Plate”

for “The Big Plate” You’re welcome to bring your lunch and enjoy the show in person

You can:

Listen live on WDVX at 12:00 noon on Nov. 18

at on Watch on Facebook (WDVX page) or the WDVX YouTube channel for select videos

It’s always free to attend, and everyone is welcome to be part of the WDVX Blue Plate Special audience in person, on the radio, or online.