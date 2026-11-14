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Memphis
📅 Solace Awakening cirque show Nov 14–15 in Downtown
13 days ago
📅 Cirque variety show at Off The Walls Arts this November
Nava Sanctum is bringing back its Solace Awakening Variety Show for one weekend only at OFF THE WALLS ARTS, 360 Walnut St.
Show times:
- Saturday, Nov 14, 2026 at 8 pm (doors open 7 pm)
- Sunday, Nov 15, 2026 at 3 pm (doors open 2 pm)
The show blends partner acrobatics, aerial arts, fire, and belly dance into a story about life’s challenges, shadows, and transformation.
Tickets:
- General Admission: $25
- Premium Admission: $35 (front row seating, best view)
If you’re into circus-style performances or just want a unique night out downtown, grab your tickets early and pick the date and time that works best for you.
More Info: Solace Awakening Variety Show | Downtown Memphis
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