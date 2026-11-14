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📅 Secret City Half Marathon & 5k at Melton Lake Park
12 days ago
📅 Secret City Half Marathon & 5k at Melton Lake Park
Lace up for the Secret City Half Marathon and 5k on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 9:00 AM.
The race starts and finishes at Melton Lake Park peninsula, 697 Melton Lake Dr, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.
The half marathon course:
- Starts on the scenic peninsula
- Follows along Melton Lake
- Passes an operational quarry
- Continues on a tree-lined private road
- Winds through Oak Ridge
- Finishes back along the water at the peninsula
A fee is required to attend, and it helps support the mission of a nonprofit organization.
If you’re interested in running or walking, plan to register and pay the entry fee ahead of race day.
More Info: Meetings + Events Calendar • Secret City Half Mara...
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