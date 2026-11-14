📅 Secret City Half Marathon & 5k at Melton Lake Park

Lace up for the Secret City Half Marathon and 5k on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 9:00 AM.

The race starts and finishes at Melton Lake Park peninsula, 697 Melton Lake Dr, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

The half marathon course:

Starts on the scenic peninsula

Follows along Melton Lake

Passes an operational quarry

Continues on a tree-lined private road

Winds through Oak Ridge

Finishes back along the water at the peninsula

A fee is required to attend, and it helps support the mission of a nonprofit organization.

If you’re interested in running or walking, plan to register and pay the entry fee ahead of race day.