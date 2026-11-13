TENNcommunity Bucks will be available at participating banks in Wilson County starting November 16 and can be spent at local businesses from November 27–December 6. Residents can pick up Bucks (while supplies last) at Bank Tennessee, FirstBank, First Freedom Bank, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Southern Bank of Tennessee, Wellworth Bank, and Wilson Bank & Trust, then use them at participating local merchants to support small businesses during the holiday season. More information and a list of merchants: TennCommunity.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce