🚧 Major East Tennessee road work and closures Nov 12–18

TDOT has a long list of construction and lane closures across East Tennessee for November 12–18, 2026. Key items:

I‑40 East (Cocke Co., MM 446 to NC line) : Down to 1 lane for Hurricane Helene repairs. No vehicles wider than 8.5 feet . No shoulders or services; expect long delays. Thru traffic and wide loads should use I‑81 North to I‑26 East or I‑77 South .

: Down to for Hurricane Helene repairs. No vehicles wider than . No shoulders or services; expect long delays. Thru traffic and wide loads should use . US 129 “Tail of the Dragon” (Blount Co./NC) : No trucks or trailers over 30 feet . Thru trucks should use I‑81 → I‑26 instead.

: . Thru trucks should use instead. Many routes (SR 61, SR 63, SR 70, US 11E, US 321, SR 162, SR 168, SR 169, SR 131, US 441, US 411, I‑75, I‑26, I‑275, I‑40 near Knoxville, and others) have daytime or nighttime lane closures, lane shifts, or brief rolling roadblocks.

SR 70 in Hawkins Co. is closed to thru traffic for a bridge replacement, with a detour in place until on or before April 30, 2027 .

is closed to thru traffic for a bridge replacement, with a detour in place until . US 321 bridges over Tellico Lake/SR 444 (Loudon Co.) are one lane each way; one ramp to SR 444 is closed with a signed detour.

Check SmartWay: smartway.tn.gov before you drive, allow extra time, follow posted detours, and use extra caution in all work zones.