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Tennessee
🚨 TN businesses warned about fake state penalty emails
12 days ago
🚨 Scam alert: Fake state emails targeting TN businesses
The Tennessee Secretary of State is warning that fraudulent emails are being sent to Tennessee businesses.
The scam emails:
- Claim your business is being penalized for non-compliance with state records laws
- Include a fake state form asking for payment
- Contain links to a payment application
This form does NOT come from the Secretary of State’s office, and the payment request is completely fake.
If you get one of these emails:
- Do not click any links
- Do not send payment
- Do not share personal or financial information
- Report it to the Records Management Division at 615-741-5739
For media questions, contact Ben Hill at 615-253-1811 or Ben.Hill@tnsos.gov.
More Info: The Tennessee Secretary of State issued a warning ...
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