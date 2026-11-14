🚨 Scam alert: Fake state emails targeting TN businesses

The Tennessee Secretary of State is warning that fraudulent emails are being sent to Tennessee businesses.

The scam emails:

Claim your business is being penalized for non-compliance with state records laws

with state records laws Include a fake state form asking for payment

asking for payment Contain links to a payment application

This form does NOT come from the Secretary of State’s office, and the payment request is completely fake.

If you get one of these emails:

Do not click any links

click any links Do not send payment

send payment Do not share personal or financial information

share personal or financial information Report it to the Records Management Division at 615-741-5739

For media questions, contact Ben Hill at 615-253-1811 or Ben.Hill@tnsos.gov.