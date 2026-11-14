🚨 Measles cases confirmed in Tennessee: what to do now

The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has confirmed 11 measles cases in 2026 and is urging Tennesseans to take steps to slow the spread.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when people breathe, cough, or sneeze. Symptoms usually appear 7–14 days after exposure and can include:

High fever

Cough, runny nose, red/watery eyes

Small white spots inside the mouth

Red, blotchy rash starting on the face or hairline and spreading downward

TDH recommends:

If you’re unsure about your measles vaccination , contact your health care provider or local health department to review your records and discuss vaccination.

, contact your to review your records and discuss vaccination. If you may have been exposed or have symptoms, call your provider before going to a clinic, urgent care, or ER so they can protect other patients.

Measles can lead to pneumonia, brain swelling, hospitalization, and death, especially in babies and young children, pregnant women, adults over 20, and people with weakened immune systems.

Suspected measles cases should be reported to TDH at 615-741-7247.