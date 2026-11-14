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Tennessee
📢 Covenant Health invests $10,500 in EMS education
12 days ago
📢 Covenant Health backs EMS training and awards in East Tennessee
Covenant Health is investing in local emergency medical services by supporting the Tennessee Region II EMS Directors Association Conference and Medical Symposium in East Tennessee.
This year, Covenant Health:
- Gave $10,500 to the Region II EMS Directors Association Scholarship Fund, using proceeds from the Covenant Health EMS 9/11 Heroes Classic golf tournament.
- Sponsored the conference’s annual awards banquet, honoring EMS professionals for outstanding service and leadership.
- Provided an educational session through Covenant Health Air on stroke care and managing post‑thrombolytic patients, led by Rocco Cannistraro, MD, and Sierra Roccasalva, FNP‑C.
The scholarship fund helps pay for education, training and professional development for EMS and healthcare workers across East Tennessee, supporting better emergency care from first response through treatment at Covenant Health facilities.
More Info: Covenant Health Supports EMS Professionals at Regi...
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