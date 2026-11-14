📢 Gold-level hospice care recognition for local veterans

Covenant HomeCare and Hospice has earned Gold Level Partner status in the national We Honor Veterans program. This award recognizes their strong focus on caring for the unique needs of veterans and their families during serious illness and at the end of life.

As part of the program, caregivers receive special training and resources to:

Respect and recognize each veteran’s military service

Understand combat- and service-related memories and trauma

Connect families with veteran-specific resources and support

Offer meaningful ways to honor a veteran’s service

Provide personalized care based on each patient’s values and wishes

Covenant HomeCare and Hospice serves patients across East Tennessee.

To learn more about hospice services and support for veterans and their families, contact Covenant HomeCare and Hospice at 865-374-0600.