Nashville Davidson neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. From firewood to plants and decor, here are a few things you can pick up at no cost.

Item: Cut Silver Leaf Maple firewood logs

Condition: Not stated (logs already cut)

Location: Elm Hill Acres, Nashville, TN — at the corner of Sanborn Drive and Crystal Drive, on the Crystal side of the yard

Source: nextdoor.com

Cut logs ready for bonfires or firewood. You can take as much or as little as you want. This is first come, first served, and the wood is set out by the street for easy pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Large dog cone (protective collar)

Condition: Not used, wiped down

Location: Lenox Village, Nashville, TN (South Nashville)

Source: nextdoor.com

Large-size cone to keep a dog from licking or scratching after surgery or injury. The owner says their dog didn’t need it and they were refunded, so they’re passing it along for free. They’re based in South Nashville and may be able to meet you halfway depending on the day.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Trailing green houseplant cuttings

Condition: Fresh cuttings (plant being trimmed back)

Location: Charlotte Park, Nashville, TN

Source: nextdoor.com

Free cuttings from a trailing green houseplant. The owner is cutting the plant way back and is happy to share pieces so you can root them and grow your own. Great for adding some greenery indoors.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: 7.5 ft pre-lit Christmas tree with white lights

Condition: Works great, gently used

Location: The Nations, Nashville, TN

Source: nextdoor.com

Full-size 7.5-foot Christmas tree with white lights and a 63-inch diameter. Comes with a remote to control the lights. The owners are only giving it away because they downsized their furniture and needed a smaller tree. Pickup only in The Nations.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Large mirror

Condition: Used – like new

Location: Antioch, TN

Source: facebook.com Marketplace (Home Goods → Bath Products)

Big wall mirror in like new condition. Listed under home goods/bath products, so it may work well over a vanity or in a bathroom, but could also be used in a bedroom or hallway. Exact size isn’t listed, so you may want to message the poster for measurements.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Set of two artificial ivy plants

Condition: Used – good

Location: Nashville, TN

Source: facebook.com Marketplace (Home Goods → Home Decor → Decorative Accents → Artificial Plants)

Two faux ivy plants with green and variegated leaves:

One in a round woven wicker basket

One in a rectangular galvanized metal planter with a floral design

Made of plastic and fabric, these are low-maintenance decor pieces that add greenery without watering.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Free items in Nashville Davidson tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster or head to the pickup spot as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.