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Basketball
📅 AMS girls & boys basketball vs. Bon Lin at AMS gym
10 days ago
📅 AMS Basketball vs. Bon Lin – Girls & Boys Games
Come cheer on AMS as they take on Bon Lin in basketball at the AMS Varsity Gym.
- Date: Not clearly listed on this page (event is in the AMS calendar for mid-November 2026)
- Location: AMS Varsity Gym
- Girls game: 5:00 PM
- Boys game: 6:15 PM
Families, students, and community members are welcome to come out and support the teams and enjoy an evening of school sports.
More Info: About This Event - Arlington Community Schools
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