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Sevier County
Christmas at the Courthouse set for Dec. 3
7 days ago
The 6th Annual Christmas at the Courthouse will take place on Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM on the lawn of the Historic Sevier County Courthouse. Families can enjoy holiday activities, local entertainment, food, the annual Christmas tree lighting, and a new fireworks show starting at 8:00 PM to kick off the holiday season in Sevier County.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Sevier County Government
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