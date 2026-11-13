The 6th Annual Christmas at the Courthouse will take place on Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM on the lawn of the Historic Sevier County Courthouse. Families can enjoy holiday activities, local entertainment, food, the annual Christmas tree lighting, and a new fireworks show starting at 8:00 PM to kick off the holiday season in Sevier County.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Sevier County Government