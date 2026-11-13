📅 Sunset stroll with stories, s’mores, and cocoa at Seven Islands

Enjoy a cozy fall evening at Seven Islands State Birding Park with “Appalachian Stories, Sunset S’mores, and Hot Cocoa.”

Join Ranger Casey for an easy 1-mile round-trip walk along the Kelly Lane Greenway to the Green House, where you’ll watch the sunset over the French Broad River. On the porch, you’ll sip hot chocolate, roast s’mores, and hear stories about Appalachian history, nature, and folklore. Guests are welcome to share their own stories too.

Key details:

Meeting place: Bluebird Barn by the main entrance off Kelly Lane

by the main entrance off Kelly Lane Time: Meet by 5:00 PM

Meet by Distance: About 1 mile , fully paved

About , fully paved Cost: $8.00 per person

per person Host: Ranger Casey Sink – casey.sink@tn.gov , 865-333-8270

Ranger – , Phone reservations: 1-888-867-2757

Pre-registration is REQUIRED – use the “Register for Event” option on the park’s event page to reserve your spot. Bring your own cup if you’d like, or use one provided there.