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📅 Sunset stories, s’mores & hot cocoa at Seven Islands
📅 Sunset stroll with stories, s’mores, and cocoa at Seven Islands
Enjoy a cozy fall evening at Seven Islands State Birding Park with “Appalachian Stories, Sunset S’mores, and Hot Cocoa.”
Join Ranger Casey for an easy 1-mile round-trip walk along the Kelly Lane Greenway to the Green House, where you’ll watch the sunset over the French Broad River. On the porch, you’ll sip hot chocolate, roast s’mores, and hear stories about Appalachian history, nature, and folklore. Guests are welcome to share their own stories too.
Key details:
- Meeting place: Bluebird Barn by the main entrance off Kelly Lane
- Time: Meet by 5:00 PM
- Distance: About 1 mile, fully paved
- Cost: $8.00 per person
- Host: Ranger Casey Sink – casey.sink@tn.gov, 865-333-8270
- Phone reservations: 1-888-867-2757
Pre-registration is REQUIRED – use the “Register for Event” option on the park’s event page to reserve your spot. Bring your own cup if you’d like, or use one provided there.
More Info: Appalachian Stories, Sunset S'mores, and Hot Cocoa...
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