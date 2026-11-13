📅 Make Nature Ornaments at Tims Ford State Park

Join park staff at the Nature Center in Tims Ford State Park on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 2:30–3:30 PM to create your own nature-inspired ornament.

You’ll head outside to collect natural materials, then press them into air-dry clay to make a unique design. All materials are provided, and the program fee covers the cost of supplies.

This is a fun, hands-on activity for families, friends, or anyone who enjoys crafts and the outdoors.

For phone reservations or questions, call 1-888-867-2757.