🚧 Night water line flushing Nov 15–20 in Smith Utility District

🚧 Smith Utility District will be doing heavy cleaning (“aggressive flushing”) of its water lines that serve South Carthage, Lebanon Hwy, and Cookeville Hwy.

This work is planned for the nights of November 15th through November 20th, from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am. While this is going on, customers in these areas will have low water pressure because a large amount of water has to be pushed through the lines to clean them.

The district also says you might see temporary air pockets in your lines and some discoloration of the water during the flushing. This is a known side effect of the cleaning work and is expected to be temporary.

To help keep people informed, Smith Utility District has set up a Facebook page. They will use it to post alerts about water line maintenance that could affect water availability and water pressure for customers in the district.

The district thanked customers for their understanding and patience while this work is carried out between November 15–20, overnight from 9:00 pm–5:00 am in the listed areas.