Ribbon cutting for Lennar Homes in Mt. Juliet

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting for Lennar Homes on Thursday, November 12 at 2:00 PM at 305 Henry Smith Dr., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. Lennar Homes is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders and uses its Everything’s Included® approach to add popular home features at no extra cost. Learn more about Lennar Homes at lennar.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce