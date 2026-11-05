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Mt Juliet
Ribbon cutting for Lennar Homes in Mt. Juliet
4 days ago
The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting for Lennar Homes on Thursday, November 12 at 2:00 PM at 305 Henry Smith Dr., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. Lennar Homes is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders and uses its Everything’s Included® approach to add popular home features at no extra cost. Learn more about Lennar Homes at lennar.com.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce
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