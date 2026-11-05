undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bristol
Puzzle Swap and Build at Bristol Library
6 days ago
The Bristol Public Library will host a Puzzle Swap & Large Piece Build on Saturday, November 14, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm in the J. Henry Kegley Meeting Room. Residents can drop in any time during the event to swap puzzles and join a group puzzle building activity; guests are encouraged to bring puzzles to trade and look for new favorites.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Bristol Public Library
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.