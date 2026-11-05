Bristol Veterans Day Parade Set for Nov. 7

The Bristol Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, starting at 10:00 AM in the 800 block of State Street near Regions Bank and traveling through Downtown Bristol to the intersection of Lee Street and 5th Street. After the parade, the annual Bristol Veterans Ceremony will take place at about 11:00 AM at the Bristol War Memorial on Cumberland Street in Bristol, Virginia. More information: https://ow.ly/YJVo51049KE

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Bristol TN